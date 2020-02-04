The Twicker: February 4th
Thankyou to everyone who has been apart of this journey; God, Both of my loving parents, Grandpa Bill Thankyou guys for everything. Coach Griff, Baumers, slinger, and all the other coaches I’ve been blessed to have been coached by Thankyou guys for everything you have done❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VVzqkybUw2— Ryan Mutz (@RMutz35) February 4, 2020
#Committed 🔰💚🚦Just the beginning 💯@NorsemanFootbal @Shepardfootball @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/P48aFPu46G— H A R R I S I I (@Alex1Harris) February 4, 2020
Please join Wednesday Feb.5 at 3:30 in the HS research center as Jaden Rutledge signs his National Letter of Intent to McKendree University.— Farmington FB (@FCHSFarmerFB) February 4, 2020
The Leathernecks are coming.— WIU Football (@WIUfootball) February 4, 2020
Tomorrow is National Signing Day, and we're unveiling our entire 2020 recruiting class live via https://t.co/VcHnXA1awh and social media (FB, IG, Twitter).
FOLLOW ALONG
💻📱📺
🏈>>> https://t.co/CvfhVgqceI #NECKStUp20 #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/GuB4YzUKRT
To all Spartans: Thank you for everything. You have truly helped my dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/uKkubvp1cW— Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) February 4, 2020
The first ever EDGYTIM Spring College Showcase powered by @EFTfootball is set for May 6th more details are linked register today Also college coaches make sure to RSVP today! https://t.co/ybuWYZDMp8 pic.twitter.com/qaqccXxSK1— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 4, 2020
Tomorrow @BradyCraw1 will have his signing at 7AM in the Event Entrance area. #CoalerPride #Grit— Coaler Football (@CoalerFootball) February 4, 2020
110% committed to Quincy University🦅🦅 @CoachLeppke @TTHS_football @QUFootball pic.twitter.com/azZkKzPsxE— Darrion Kidd (@kidd_darrion) February 3, 2020
I’m excited to announce that I’ll be committing to UW Stout to peruse my academic and athletic career! Thanks @NPesik81 @BlueDevil_HC for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/JjEZqtyZgD— Nathan Williamson (@nathanjwilliam1) February 4, 2020
Had a great visit at NIU this past weekend! Thank you to the coaches @tonysorrentino1 @NIUCoachHammock for having me out! @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/3x6d1NWtne— Sean O'Hara (@seanohara1388) February 4, 2020
I’m excited to announce that I have committed to North Central College to continue my athletic and academic career! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for helping me get here! Thanks @CoachDierking for this opportunity! Go Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/tnnKHMkucz— joey staab (@StaabJoey) February 4, 2020
Happy to say I’m committing to play football at North Central College!🔴⚪️ @football_ncc @CoachDierking @NCWHS_Football pic.twitter.com/ohpeHjEAc0— Jake Ocker (@jake_ocker) February 4, 2020
COMMITED🔵🔵@CoachKunz59 @CoachDeFrisco @Coach_RReid @CoachTenenoff @CoachLockettjr pic.twitter.com/dfoc0jPaM9— Austin Clausell (@AustinClausell) February 4, 2020
I am proud to announce that i’m 1000% committed to Iowa Central Community College!🔵⚪️ Big thank you to @Coach__Foster @CoachConleyDC @CoachTalto and the rest of the coaching staff for the opportunity!! #Gotritions pic.twitter.com/1UXblUpqqq— Antoineo Harris Jr (@DaRealAHJ) February 4, 2020
I had a great visit at Central Michigan this past weekend. Thanks for the invite! @CoachM_Cummings @CMU_Football @EDGYTIM @CoachBigPete pic.twitter.com/nw4dRNlKar— Josh Sears 2022 OT (@JoshSears2022) February 4, 2020
I am very blessed and grateful to announce my commitment to Robert Morris University!! 🦅 @FBCoachOZ @coacheimer pic.twitter.com/fadLriBb2q— Rodney Jones (@Rawdjr1213) February 4, 2020
#Bearcat2tr0ng #COMMITTED @_MP_Football @Coach_Bergman @EMPEHIAthletics pic.twitter.com/Yt4kaO8XHo— six_deuce (@maquayle1) February 3, 2020
#Committed #UwPFootball @uwp_pioneers @SheehanUwp @CoachSidders @CoachNissenSTL @STL_Athletics @STLVikingFB pic.twitter.com/7RCBQS9gvN— Sebastian “Seabass” Garibay (@SGaribay32) February 4, 2020
I’m committed🟣⚪️🟣⚪️❕❕ pic.twitter.com/zerFDuoYHR— rikki dobson (@DobsonRikki) February 4, 2020
Excited to announce I am committed to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Thanks to everyone who has helped me get here!! #warhawks pic.twitter.com/bNsDcel89q— Riley Smith (@big_curls) February 3, 2020
Video via @NBCSPreps Bolingbrook 2021 3 star ranked LB @TMcLaurin21 Tyler McLaurin had a standout showcase performance and recaps his recruiting here https://t.co/jG260b8gCe pic.twitter.com/izTc3Hf40A— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 4, 2020
Murray State adds a terrific athlete in Thornton Township 2020 Derrick Williams @King__dj___ https://t.co/YjpfmPuCzl— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 4, 2020
110% COMMITTED❤️🖤 #GoRedMen @Coach_MoWeaver @Hawks1Football @CoachDustinHass @CoachLail @Coach_Muehling pic.twitter.com/I7eCwphSCS— Kyle Mayo (@KyleMayo1x) February 4, 2020
Excited to announce my commitment to play football at Butler University. I am grateful for all the support from my family, friends, and coaches who helped me along the way! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Sa8sL8lxsT— Jack Belskis (@BelskisJack) February 4, 2020
Thank you @Coach_CJIrvin and Illinois State for the scholarship offer. @MattPurdyOLC @EDGYTIM @GBN_Football pic.twitter.com/9T0kfFYDHg— Jackson R Carsello (@JacksonCarsello) February 3, 2020
Happy Tuesday everyone. Only 206 more days until #IHSA Football Kickoff 2020 https://t.co/pYbRvKVDEk pic.twitter.com/IojglhcrTv— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 4, 2020