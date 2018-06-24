The Twicker: Weekend Edition
Make sure to follow along all of the recruiting action from across the state of Illinois all in one easy to finds page via The Twicker.
Also make sure to follow EDGYTIM on Twitter via @EDGYTIM today for up to the second recruiting news and information. .
UNBELIEVABLY EXCITED TO RECIEVE AN OFFER FROM NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY!! Thank you @CoachKli, @coachkndsu, and everyone else apart of the NDSU staff!! pic.twitter.com/x9yKpK6k9T— Julian Wlodarczyk (@julianmw23) June 24, 2018
Thanks to @CoachAlvah I am truly blessed to announce I have received my first D1 offer from the University of Eastern Illinois! #GoPanthers @JUCOFFrenzy @Dupage_Football pic.twitter.com/vnq2HxAmd3— Nino💰 (@Showtime_Nino) June 24, 2018
I’m going back to Kansas— Jawill Aldridge (@call_meBOOBI) June 23, 2018
COMMITTED 🤟🏾😷 pic.twitter.com/6BQ8uBneA6
Blessed, Grateful, and Excited to receive an offer from Central Michigan University! Thank you @maknight3 @CoachDietzel @coachgcolby @CMUCoachBono #FireUpChips 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jLAZnrrdGW— ⚡Whiteside6️⃣⚡️™ (@Justo__54) June 23, 2018
Excited to say I have committed to NIU!! pic.twitter.com/Fwc3bt1NWN— Demond Taylor (@Demond_Taylor) June 23, 2018
Amazing visit at the University of Notre Dame #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/d0KodbSNX8— Jadon Thompson1️⃣ (@Jay_Thompson5) June 23, 2018
Excited to announce my Commitment to Iowa State University! #cyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/M3PJEsEWwy— Darrell Simmons (@DESJR16) June 23, 2018
I am committed!!💯💯 #GoJacks #605Hogs #JackBoys19 @robertpomazak @BielBryce @Coach_Eck @LukeSchleusner @GoJacksFB pic.twitter.com/24YEMtuui3— Alex Westendorf (@alex_westy007) June 23, 2018
Winona State has Offered!! #Warrior19 pic.twitter.com/Y8T70grPAN— Jermari Harris ™ (@JermariHarris24) June 23, 2018
Thank you @KentStFootball for inviting me out and showing me around the campus. It was a great experience. Thank you @CoachAndySowder @TheOC_CoachLew @OB_GoldenFlash @CoachZacBarton #FlashFAST pic.twitter.com/R8VgKxL7XY— Mike McNicholas (@Bigmike0706) June 23, 2018
COMMITTED!!! South Dakota State Football ‘23 #JACKBOYS19 pic.twitter.com/tUNhvVbbKX— Thomas Motzko (@Thomas_MotzkoFB) June 23, 2018
Excited to say that I have #committed to Kent State University, thank you to my teammates, coaches, and family for making this possible #FlashFAST @OB_GoldenFlash @TheOC_CoachLew @CoachAndySowder ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/TYHw9FO4nz— Logan Swartz (@lswartz45) June 23, 2018
ICYMI: Illinois added a commitment from Montini Catholic @MontiniFootball 2019 RB @fedanzo13 more here https://t.co/ZuevkS6oEU pic.twitter.com/ORSkWCKYxK— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) June 23, 2018
Blessed to have received an offer Bowling Green University ‼️🦍 #GoFalcons 🦅 pic.twitter.com/UxJb187Q8W— Marquae Kirkendoll Field General 🦍 (@QuaeDawg) June 23, 2018
Nebraska today #GoBigRed pic.twitter.com/towAChxAVm— Athan Kaliakmanis (@aajk_23) June 23, 2018
Had a great time at the Notre Dame Camp today. Thank you to @dalex3333 @ToddLyght @TomLoy247 #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/nAPcQo9STU— Mike20Love (@michaellove06) June 22, 2018
EXTREMELY BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA 🚣🏿♂️‼️ pic.twitter.com/8CaGHIG7QK— Alante Brown ⚡️ (@alantebrown3) June 23, 2018
Excited to receive an offer from Missouri Baptist! pic.twitter.com/LeQwCnSm55— Jonny Bottorff (@Jbott44) June 22, 2018
Blessed to get an offer from St. Francis!! pic.twitter.com/UvABtWW5Km— Jonny Bottorff (@Jbott44) June 22, 2018