The Twicker: Weekend edition
Make sure to follow along all of the recruiting action from across the state of Illinois all in one easy to finds page via The Twicker.
Also make sure to follow EDGYTIM on Twitter via @EDGYTIM today for up to the second recruiting news and information.
@michaellove06 on his #bgsu commitment “I loved BGSU for several reasons. I truly see that the program is turning around with the class that's coming in and also my class. The coaches showed a tremendous amount of love. The campus is really nice and modernized.” More to follow— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) June 30, 2018
Nazareth Academy 2019 ATH @michaellove06 gives Bowling Green his verbal commitment. https://t.co/GDk7UMqQME— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) June 30, 2018
I had a great time visiting Holy Cross today! pic.twitter.com/tlWXGp9HJt— Jake Gonzalez (@jakedgonzalez) June 30, 2018
Blessed to receive my first offer from ONU!🏈😈 pic.twitter.com/8rj8Hj8PjF— Dominic Barbosa (@B_0_S_A) June 30, 2018
Normal Community 2019 DE @JEL_42 gave @IndStFB Indiana State his verbal commitment and discusses his decision here https://t.co/ehtroPaJ3F pic.twitter.com/rfarMS5vgB— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) June 29, 2018
Also here is my December 2017 full evaluation of latest #MichiganState commit Bolingbrook RB @antwilliamsjr34 https://t.co/GagbatYSIU pic.twitter.com/VamMCehBzU— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) June 29, 2018
After a great day at University of Minnesota Duluth’s football camp I am excited to say that I have received an offer!! Thank you so much @coachjohnsUMD and @CoachWiese for everything! pic.twitter.com/cx9NPNyD1E— Justin Hull (@jjhull77) June 29, 2018
A little late..EXTREMELY BLESSED to say I will be continuing my Academic and Athletic career at WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY #LetsRide🐴 pic.twitter.com/6YOqlf0qoI— Kwaku✨ (@Andrew_kwa) June 29, 2018
Bolingbrook 2019 3 star RB @antwilliamsjr34 discusses his verbal commitment today to #MichiganState here https://t.co/5lxtJlghtK pic.twitter.com/PI3QXVEwXz— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) June 29, 2018
It was great visiting Colgate today! pic.twitter.com/B0WgU1CV3G— Jake Gonzalez (@jakedgonzalez) June 29, 2018
Bolingbrook 2020 OT @JohnWilliams_75 adds a #Purdue offer https://t.co/fBws3fJ4Ij— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) June 29, 2018
ICYMI: Simeon 2019 ATH @alantebrown3 discusses his verbal commitment to #MichiganState here https://t.co/LAi04alWgI pic.twitter.com/ZaT2xu7MKe— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) June 29, 2018
Building something special and I can’t wait to apart of that process. #Committed pic.twitter.com/VPEY4PAL4N— Jordan Lawrence 🦍 (@JEL_42) June 29, 2018
It's been a long & interesting journey...@DantonioMark @CoachWarnerMSU @CoachRonBurton @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @HEROH_ @EFTfootball #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/1YvSI1CTCO— Ant Williams Jr. 🏈⚡ (@antwilliamsjr34) June 29, 2018