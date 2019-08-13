Woodstock (Ill) Marian Central Catholic senior defensive linemen recruit Jayden Thiergood (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) and the Hurricanes have it's first official practice under their belts on Monday. Thiergood checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this update.

"Day 1 of practice went well," Thiergood said. "It rained a bit but we went out anyways and had a good practice. Everyone is excited and ready to get back to work."

Thiergood recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I'm planning to build up a few weeks of highlights this season and let the colleges re-evaluate me this fall. Once that happens I'll get more serious with everything and move forward with my college decision process. Both Northwestern and also Minnesota said they want to see some of my early senior season video along with some other schools as well."

Does Thiergood have any official or unofficial visits in mind this fall?

"I'm actually taking an official visit to Air Force on August 31st. I've also made recent unofficial visits to both West Point and the Naval Academy this summer. I already have done a lot of research regarding academy life and everything that goes along with playing at a service academy. I'm looking into factors like location and how well I fit in at each school. Things like the overall quality of life and what is life like away from football at each school. I'm really excited to get to see Air Force in person."

Thiergood admitted that being a senior and starting his final year of high school football is starting to sink in.

"It's a different feeling this year for sure. You definitely play with more of a sense of urgency. It's really starting to hit me now and it really hit me today at practice. I've been playing football with one of my teammates now for years and he said to me this is the last year we will be playing together. That really hit me today and I'm just going to enjoy it and take it all in this season."

Does Thiergood have any personal goals in mind for the upcoming season?

"My goal is to be a strong leader for my team all season long, win or lose and no matter what happens. I want to make sure we stay grounded when we are playing well and to also make sure we stay in the fight when things aren't going so well. We have a lot of underclassmen this year and I need to be a strong leader for them."

Jayden Thiergood has multiple scholarship offers.

