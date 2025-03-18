Thies discusses his Miami of Ohio pledge

Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick junior safety recruit Tommy Thies (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process earlier this week and gave the Miami of Ohio Redhawks his verbal commitment. Thies discusses his decision to pledge to the Redhawks in this latest recruiting update.

"I'm just very excited and pumped up about my commitment to Miami," Thies said. "I looked in to some other schools but Miami just has so much to offer it was a pretty easy decision for me to be honest."

Thies pointed towards some key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Miami of Ohio.

"It was really three key things that stood out to me about Miami. First of all the coaches at Miami are great and they have a history of winning and I also just love the overall demeanor of the staff. The coaches are just great people and I also love how well they get along with the players. It's also a very experienced coaching staff and those are people who I want to play for in college. Secondly, Miami of Ohio truly has a great culture and everyone on that team wants to get better every day and they work hard to get better. Lastly, Miami of Ohio is just a great school academically and the overall mix of academics and athletics is everything I was looking for in a school."

Did Thies consider any other schools before making his commitment to Miami of Ohio?

"I looked harder at San Diego State, Charlotte along with a few other MAC schools and those are all fine schools. I pretty much knew it was going to be Miami for me after making a few different college visits. Everything at Miami was just top notch including the facilities, the campus along with the surrounding community. My visit this spring really locked it in. I was able to spend time with the coaches and I was also able to go out to lunch with a few of the players. They really made me feel like I was already on the team and made me feel so welcomed."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Thies?

"It was hard to pick just one school; to be honest at times. All of the coaches showed me a lot of love and were super welcoming. At times it felt pretty hard to make a decision and pick just one school, but the longer I looked into Miami I knew overall I made the right decision for me."

Tommy Thies is verbally committed to Miami of Ohio.

Evaluation: 2026 Fenwick S Tommy Thies is featured