"This will be a little harder for him to do because of their trap coverage," Hugh Freeze said on Monday. "You're a little nervous to work too much quick game off the bat -- because they do a beautiful job, and they run it a little different than a lot of people."

Even though Payton Thorne has two years as a starting quarterback under his belt, there will still be some jitters going into his first game at Auburn on Saturday when the Tigers host UMass. Usually, this is when a couple of short passes would ease him into the game and help calm the nerves.

And Freeze should be very familiar with what UMass does. During his four years in charge at Liberty, the Flames played Auburn's first opponent every season, including last year when Don Brown returned to Amherst as head coach. While Freeze's squad would put up 42 points against UMass, he said it wasn't easy in the slightest.

"He (Brown) gave me fits last year, and I've watched that game a lot of times," Freeze said. "We scored 42 points, and it felt like it was 12. It was hard. He mixes it up between even and odd -- and when he gets in his odd, he's going to have these spinner backs, and you have to know where they are and identity for your O-line and exactly what the combinations need to go to in the run game and the pass pro."

The Flames stuck to the ground game for the majority of that game, with quarterback Jonathan Bennett throwing just 18 passes, completing nine of them for 183 yards and two touchdowns. And, per usual from a Brown-led defense, the Minutemen were back at it last week in their opening win against New Mexico State, including recording a pix-six off of their trap coverage that Freeze mentioned quite a few times during his weekly press conference.

So what will Thorne have to do to have a successful outing in his Auburn debut? Freeze kept it simple.

"Payton's going to have to take what they give, throw the passes and complete the ones that work against this scheme," he said. "What I'd like to do is throw a little quick hitch every now and then, but they don't really give you that opportunity."