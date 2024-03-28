The arrival of spring practice and the first press conference of the new season from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz also signals the release of the first depth chart of spring. As Ferentz himself noted during his comments on Tuesday, it's not worth putting too much weight on the depth chart at this point -- we're still very very early in the process and many months away from the 2024 season kicking off. Case in point: this depth chart lists two players (Cade McNamara and Logan Jones) atop their respective positions who are expected to miss all or most of spring practice while recovering from surgeries. Still, this first depth chart is at least one more point of information for us ahead of the 2024 season, so it's worth seeing what it says.

Advertisement

QUARTERBACK

#12 Cade McNamara (GR)

#10 Deacon Hill (JR)

#11 Marco Lainez (RS FR)

Iowa returns all three quarterbacks who saw the field in 2023, although the order that they're listed on the depth chart isn't fully reflective of which quarterbacks will be getting the most reps during spring practice. Cade McNamara is atop the depth chart, but remains limited in what he can do physically while rehabbing from knee surgery last fall. "He can't really do much physically right now other than throw a ball, just stand and throw," said Ferentz during the presser. "They don't want him running around or doing any sudden movements." Deacon Hill and Marco Lainez are listed at QB2 and QB3, respectively, and Ferentz noted that both players had plenty to work on during spring. "Deacon has the benefit of he played the most last year of any of our guys, so certainly he's got more experience, but an awful lot of things he can work on," he said. "Marco has got a different set of circumstances and different things to work on, but every player on the team has got things they need to get better at." While Hill is listed ahead of Lainez on this depth chart, Ferentz emphasized that the depth chart is extremely fluid right now. "It's March 26th right now, so it doesn't mean a lot," he said. Which quarterback gets the most first team reps in practice will be one of the most important subplots this spring.

RUNNING BACK / FULLBACK

RB

#4 Leshon Williams (SR)

#2 Kaleb Johnson (JR) FB

#41 Rusty VanWetzinga (RS FR)

#88 Hayden Large (GR)

The running back depth chart contains two very familiar faces in Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson, who have combined for 1,200 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons. The most notable aspect of the running back depth chart is probably the missing names -- Gavin Williams was listed on the two-deeps last season, but entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season. Jaziun Patterson was also a frequent name on the two-deeps; though he isn't listed on this depth chart, it's fair to assume for now that he'll still play an important role in the running game. The biggest news about the fullback position is that, yes, Iowa is still planning to use fullbacks in the offense. "Yeah, we still have a fullback," said Ferentz. "Hayden Large is working both positions, tight end and fullback, but Rusty -- Eli Miller is back after his knee injury and he's still playing fullback."

WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS

WR

#3 Kaleb Brown (JR)

#7 Jacob Bostick (SO) WR

#6 Seth Anderson (SO)

#84 Jarrett Buie (RS FR) TE

#85 Luke Lachey (SR)

#87 Addison Ostrenga (JR)

The wide receiver two-deeps include familiar names, with the most notable change being Seth Anderson being elevated to a starter role and Jarrett Buie slotting in behind him. Anderson's playing time shrunk considerably over the course of the 2023 season, but the graduation of Nico Ragaini and the departure of Diante Vines -- as well as new faces at offensive coordinator (Tim Lester) and wide receiver coach (Jon Budmayr) -- should open up new opportunities for Anderson. Buie saw a handful of snaps last fall, but is also positioned for a much bigger role moving forward. Kaleb Brown and Jacob Bostick were on the Citrus Bowl two-deeps; Brown remains positioned to be Iowa's top receiver in 2024, while Bostick should have opportunities to claim a role on the outside. The biggest news at tight end is the return of Luke Lachey. He should once again be one of the top pass-catching threats in the Iowa offense. The silver lining of the injury-induced absence of Lachey (and Erick All) is that it did allow Addison Ostrenga to get considerable reps, which will benefit him in 2024.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT

#78 Mason Richman (SR)

#71 Jack Dotzler (SO) LG

#70 Beau Stephens (JR)

#58 Kade Pieper (RS FR) C

#65 Logan Jones (SR)

#76 Tyler Elsbury (SR) RG

#77 Connor Colby (SR)

#59 Trevor Lauck (RS FR) RT

#67 Gennings Dunker (JR)

#56 Nick DeJong (GR)

Three of the five listed starters on the offensive line depth chart started in the Citrus Bowl (Mason Richman, Connor Colby, and Gennings Dunker), while the other two listed starters (Logan Jones and Beau Stephens) also have considerable starting experience. The presence of Jones atop the depth chart at center also further highlights the notion that these two-deeps shouldn't be taken as gospel, considering that Jones is still recovering from an offseason surgery. "Logan [Jones] is out right now with a surgery repair, so he's rehabbing. So Tyler [Elsbury] is working more at center position," said Ferentz. The challenge at offensive line this spring is the same as it often is: figuring out the best combination of players. "It's going to be the five best guys out there, and we'll figure out the equation, whether that works, how they are going to line up, and just let the guys compete," Ferentz explained. Richman and Dunker seem like the most likely starters at the tackle positions -- Ferentz said that he didn't anticipate moving either player inside -- which likely leaves DeJong, Colby, Stephens, Elsbury, Pieper, and Jones (when healthy) competing for the three interior spots. The most intriguing subplot on the offensive line may be how the younger players in the two-deeps -- Jack Dotzler, Kade Pieper, and Trevor Lauck -- develop over the course of the spring and if they can push the upperclassmen for potential starting roles.

DEFENSIVE LINE

LDE

#45 Deontae Craig (SR)

#48 Max Llewellyn (JR) LDT

#95 Aaron Graves (JR)

#51 Luke Gaffney (SO) RDT

#94 Yahya Black (SR)

#55 Jeremiah Pittman (SO) RDE

#49 Ethan Hurkett (SR)

#90 Brian Allen (SO)

The 2024 defensive line is set to return two starters (Deontae Craig, Yahya Black), while two new starters (Aaron Graves, Ethan Hurkett) are set to replace departed seniors Logan Lee and Joe Evans. Graves and Hurkett saw extensive action as part of the DL rotation last season, so Iowa should again have a very solid starting four up front on defense. Ferentz also expressed a lot of optimism about the potential depth of the line, singling out Max Llewellyn and Brian Allen in particular. "The thing about a guy like Max Llewellyn who hasn't played a lot, but we've seen him growing behind the scenes, if you will. He's getting a lot of good work in right now." "We’re feeling pretty good about Deontae [Craig] and Ethan [Hurkett]. They have gotten a lot of work," Ferentz added. "We're getting a lot of work behind them some work guy like Max or a guy like Brian Allen. [Jeremiah] Pittman is getting a lot of good work in there; Aaron [Graves] is still a young guy."

LINEBACKER

MLB

#34 Jay Higgins (SR)

#41 Jaden Harrell (JR) WLB

#10 Nick Jackson (GR)

#37 Karson Sharar (JR) LEO

#37 Kyler Fisher (GR)

#12 Jaxon Rexroth (JR)

Linebacker could have been a position getting a total overhaul in 2024 -- but the return of both Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson means that transition will be delayed a year. Getting two players who combined for 281 tackles last year and provided invaluable leadership to the defense was arguably Iowa's biggest offseason win. Their returns (along with Kyler Fisher at LEO) do mean that a few younger players have to continue waiting their turn for a shot at a starting role at linebacker. "If you think about guys that have been in the program but been behind some pretty good players," said Ferentz. "I think about a guy like Jaden Harrell, middle linebacker behind Jack Campbell and now Jay Higgins; [he's done] good quality work."

DEFENSIVE BACKS

CASH

#29 Sebastian Castro (GR) LCB

#8 Deshaun Lee (SO)

#2 TJ Hall (JR) SS

#1 Xavier Nwankpa (JR)

#26 Kael Kolarik (SO) FS

#30 Quinn Schulte (GR)

#4 Koen Entringer (SO) RCB

#27 Jermari Harris (GR)

#7 John Nestor (SO)

The starters at every spot in the secondary -- Deshaun Lee and Jermari Harris at cornerback, Xavier Nwankpa and Quinn Schulte at safety, and Sebastian Castro at CASH -- are the same as the starters in the secondary in the Citrus Bowl. There are some shake-ups among the backups, though, with Kael Kolarik getting listed as second-string at strong safety, John Nestor flipping from the backup at left cornerback to backup at right cornerback, and TJ Hall taking over as the backup at left cornerback. Losing Cooper DeJean to the NFL Draft is a significant loss for the secondary, but the injury that prematurely ended DeJean's season in 2023 did at least provide Iowa with several games to adjust to his absence. They'll be able to draw on that experience in 2024, which ought to benefit Phil Parker's charges.

SPECIAL TEAMS

P

#9 Rhys Dakin (FR)

#99 Ty Nissen (SR) PK

#18 Drew Stevens (JR)

#92 Tripp Woody (FR)