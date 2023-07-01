JJ McCarthy had an impressive first camp as starting quarterback for Michigan in 2022. McCarthy spent the 2022 offseason in a competition with former starter Cade McNamara. A battle he couldn’t take full part in until fall camp, unable to throw due to rehab from a shoulder injury. McCarthy has spent the 2023 offseason the undisputed starter, healthy and working with his offensive partners, and many believe he is the best QB in the Big Ten. With McCarthy poised to take a big step forward, and Michigan coaches hoping to expand the passing game, the Michigan records books could see JJ McCarthy’s name appear multiple times this season. These are three Michigan records I believe JJ McCarthy will break in 2023.

Passing yards in a single season

McCarthy’s 2,719 yards were good enough for 8th all time in Michigan history. John Navarre’s 3,331 yards from 2003 will be in striking distance for McCarthy who will start the season as starter and after a full and healthy offseason. McCarthy will get a few more games than Navarre had as well. With Michigan looking to pass the ball more, McCarthy should top this mark on its 20th anniversary.

Touchdowns in a single season

A lot of the same logic for yards can be applied to touchdowns. McCarthy struggled to get synced up on deep ball passes in the middle of the season and left a handful of touchdowns on the table. Still, his 22 touchdowns last season were only 3 short of the record held by Elvis Grbac and Chad Henne. I fully expect McCarthy to connect on more of those deep balls in 2023, and with added opportunities I wouldn’t be shocked if blew by this record and topped 30 touchdowns in 2024.

Completions in a single game