Three Must-Get 2026 Targets for Iowa Football

Iowa Football is off to a solid start in its 2026 recruiting class. Between Cash Herrera, Marcello Vitti and a star-studded group of offensive linemen, the Hawkeyes are thrilled with what they've begun to build with the group of soon-to-be seniors.

But, they're not even close to done yet.

With holes to fill on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, Iowa has a slew of targets they like, and a small group of priorities that fall into the 'must get' category. Let's take a look at three targets we see as recruits Iowa needs to land in 2026.