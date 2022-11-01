1. Tennessee - The Volunteers have been hands-down the most impressive team in all of college football this year. The Vols' offense appears to be unstoppable with playmakers across the board and a Heisman Trophy candidate behind center. They play fast, keep defenses off-balance with their tempo and have found ways to schematically expose every defense they have played against. The Tennessee offense rightfully gets the credit thus far, but the defense is no slouch and has the playmakers to be a dangerous unit in their own right.

2. Georgia - We are going to find out pretty quickly which of these top two deserves to be No. 1 when Tennessee plays at Georgia this weekend. The Bulldogs are probably the most balanced team of the top group and if any team is capable of knocking off Tennessee it is the defending champions. The Bulldogs have been lights out on defense and proven capable of scoring at will on offense. Should Georgia find a way to knock off the Vols in a game they are favored in, the committee will be hard pressed not to have Georgia as the consensus No. 1 team.

3. Ohio State - The Buckeyes have been nothing short of spectacular while dominating the competition through eight games this season. While fully understanding their strength of schedule to this point is out of their control, the Buckeyes have not had a serious test outside of this past weekend's win over Penn State. The Penn State win was a big one though as they did it on the road in a game that was contested into the fourth quarter. There is a chance that the Buckeyes will not be tested again until their final game at home against Michigan which has a chance to be one of the best regular Big Ten contests we have seen in recent memory. Ohio State has the talent to win it all and the way it finished on Saturday showed me enough to put it in the top three.

4. Michigan - This was a tough choice as TCU and Clemson both have an argument for this spot in their own right, but it is Michigan that has looked the best of the three. While Michigan hasn't played the same caliber of schedule that Georgia has, the Wolverines are the other team of this top group that appears to be the most balanced with few weaknesses that could be exposed by other elite teams. They are strong on defense, can run the ball with the best of them and although the passing attack may not be considered lethal, quarterback JJ McCarthy is more than capable. This is a dangerous team that plays a physical brand of football and the Wolverines have the makeup to match up with any team in the country.