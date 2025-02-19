Three Predictions: Clemson, Illinois, Michigan

Adam Guthrie

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has three predictions on Clemson landing a four-star offensive lineman, Illinois missing out on a top in-state target and Michigan's success in this year's NFL Draft.

1. FOUR-STAR OT ADAM GUTHRIE COMMITS TO CLEMSON

It’s a great year for offensive tackles in the state of Ohio. Adam Guthrie, Maxwell Riley, Sam Greer and Ben Congdon are all sure-fire Power Four prospects. But not everyone can end up at Ohio State. Guthrie does have official visits set to Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State this summer but I’ve got the Tigers with a commanding lead right now. The Tigers have always pursued Guthrie hard which matters quite a bit in this recruitment. The relationship between the Ohio four-star and offensive line coach Matt Luke is strong. Plus, the shakeup on the offensive staff in Columbus does set them back a bit here. Even if Justin Frye hadn’t bolted for the NFL, I would still have Clemson as the leader here though. Things can change quickly in recruiting but I’m firing in a FutureCast for Guthrie to end up a Tiger.

2. MACK SUTTER LEAVES ILLINOIS FOR COLLEGE.

Mack Sutter (Photo by Rivals.com)

Four-star tight end Mack Sutter released a top five over the weekend of Illinois, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State. There is a lot to like about each of those programs for Sutter. Ole Miss has a fun offense with coach Lane Kiffin. Ohio State just won the national championship and will compete for it every year. Alabama runs a great offense and wins at a high level. Penn State just had the best tight end in the country with Tyler Warren. But in-state Illinois has always played a prominent role in his recruitment. The Illini have been hot on the recruiting trail, too. However, I’m predicting that Sutter does not pick the Illini and instead joins one of the other powerhouse programs that he has to choose from.

3. THREE MICHIGAN DEFENDERS LAND IN THE FIRST ROUND

Mason Graham (Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)