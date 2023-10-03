Saturday afternoon was a bit of an interesting visit for three-star 2025 athlete Andre Lovett, who was set to watch two teams battling for him on the recruiting trail battle it out on the field in West Lafayette.

"It went great. I mean seeing both teams that are recruiting me hard play against each other," Lovett told Boiler Upload.

The nearly 60,000 fans in attendance for the Cannon Trophy Game also left a strong impression on the three-star recruit, who felt the energy inside Ross-Ade Stadium during the Boilermakers 44-19 rout of the Illini.

"It was amazing. I mean, every time they made a hit, or a first down or scored a touchdown, the fans were going crazy. So, the atmosphere was amazing," Lovett said.

Lovett also had a chance to speak with safeties coach Grant O'Brien following Saturday's matchup, where the two talked about how his season at Blue Island Eisenhower has been going, what Lovett thought of his visit and more.

O'Brien has arguably been Purdue's most successful recruiter since he joined Ryan Walters' staff in West Lafayette this off-season, playing an integral part in landing high-priority prospects like Koy Beasley, Luke WIlliams, LeonTre Bradford, D'Mon Marable and Ty Hudkins in the class of 2024.

While he hasn't netted a commitment for the 2025 class, O'Brien has cemented Purdue as legitimate contenders for several top targets with Lovett being one of those prospects. The Illinois product spoke glowingly of O'Brien following his visit.

"We have a great relationship. I mean, we talk every week. He checks in on me, asks me how my game goes, just makes sure I'm good. So, we have a good relationship," Lovett said.

The Boilermakers see Lovett as a potential addition to O'Brien's position group where he could slide in as strong safety in the Boilermakers' Air Strike defense, which is another attractive proposition for the 2025 recruit.