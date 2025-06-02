Three-star WR Keaton Reinke is second commit of the day for Northwestern

The Wildcats were able to fend off Stanford, where Reinke took an official on May 16-18, and Iowa, where he was set to visit on June 6-8, among several other programs for his commitment.

Three-star wide receiver Keaton Reinke from St. Charles (Ill.) North announced his commitment to Northwestern on X on Monday afternoon, becoming the second new Wildcat of the day after a weekend official visit.

Reinke followed in the footsteps of three-star Texas safety Davis Kinney, who committed to Northwestern earlier in the day.

Reinke is the second receiver to join the class, alongside Jaden McDuffie, and the Wildcats are likely done recruiting the position in the Class of 2026. Both 6-foot-3 targets figure to slot into an outside receiver position for the Wildcats.

Last season, Reinke hauled in 80 receptions for 1,218 yards and scored 18 total TDs for the St. Charles North. He visited Northwestern's campus three previous times for visits and picked up his offer from head coach David Braun on Jan. 16.

Northwestern's Class of 2026 now has 11 players committed and is ranked No. 48 in the nation by Rivals.