Three-Star WR Pierce Walsh Commits to Minnesota

Minnesota on Monday night picked up the fifth commitment of their 2023 recruiting class and third of the month as Benet Academy (IL.) three-star wide receiver Pierce Walsh committed to the Gophers.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound wide receiver committed to the Gophers over 13 other reported offers including Air Force, Army, Navy, Rutgers. It's also expected that Walsh will likely make the move to tight end as well once he arrives on campus.

"I would like to thank all the coaches who believed in me and gave me an opportunity to pursue my dream to play college football. I appreciate their support and recognition. I want to thank my parents for their guidance, love, and encouragement through this process and raising me to be the man I am today. I also want to thank my mentors and coaches who have helped me to achieve my goals. My mentor and trainer, Larry Love, taught me about life and this path. Coach New believed in me since I was a freshman, and helped me to become a better player. Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates who pushed me to be my best. They are why I love the game. After careful consideration with my family, I am 100% committed to continue my academic and football career at the University of Minnesota! #Rowtheboat #SkiUMah #GoGophers"

Walsh has been a prime target for the Gophers and recently made a visit to the program on April 8 that seemed to set the bar for his recruitment. EdgyTim publisher Tim O'Halloran caught up with Welsh following that visit and had some notable quotes from Walsh in the recap.

"I just really liked it a lot at Minnesota. I was able to talk to all of the coaches at Minnesota and meet a lot of them in person for the first time." Walsh told O'Halloran. "I was able to see everything that Minnesota has to offer along with watching a spring practice. What caught my attention on my visit was the academics and the overall support that Minnesota has to offer the players."

He would later go on to talk about his potential fit with the Gophers, "I also feel I would be a good fit in the offense at Minnesota" Walsh said. "I'm more of a pass game tight end for them right now but the more weight and strength I gain I'll able to develop into a more well-rounded tight end for them."



