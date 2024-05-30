Three-star WR Terrence Smith sets OV to Minnesota
Three-star wide receiver Terrence Smith has set an official visit to Minnesota, the West Aurora (IL) standout announced via X on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver will be on campus the weekend of June 14. It is one of two official visits he currently has set in his recruitment, he'll also be visiting Iowa at the end of June.
Smith has been a long-time target of the Gophers, who have been one of the top teams in his recruitment as well for a while. Smith currently has 12 offers to his name in Akron, Ball State, Cnetral Michigan, Illinois State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Northjern Illinois, Toledo, and Western Michigan.
Illinois, Nebraska, and Purdue all have shown interest in Smith but have yet to extend offers
Last season for West Aurora, Smith recorded 59 recpetions for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns.
