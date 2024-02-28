The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will officially start on Thursday, with the defensive linemen and linebackers set to participate in drills. Defensive backs and tight ends will go through drills on Friday, followed by the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers on Saturday. Offensive linemen will finish out the weekend on Sunday. Michigan football has made headlines even before the event's commencement. The Wolverines are sending 18 players to the combine, which is the most by any college football program in combine history. The combine often serves as an opportunity for NFL prospects and hopeful contributors to raise their draft stock and prove their worth to franchises. Last year, former Michigan defensive back D.J. Turner boosted his stock by running a 4.26 40-yard dash at the combine. He was ultimately selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round with the 60th overall pick. With Michigan sending 18 players this year, there are bound to be multiple players who are set to increase their draft stock. Here are a few to keep an eye on this weekend.

J.J. McCarthy

As junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to the 2023 national championship, he quickly became one of the most polarizing names in college football. (He takes after his head coach in that regard.) McCarthy didn't light up the stat sheet in any of his three seasons at Michigan, but he didn't need to. He was the ultimate team player, sacrificing personal accolades, stats and recognition for the betterment of the team. However, rival fans of Michigan's and even fans of NFL teams that are shopping for a quarterback will say that McCarthy is a no-good quarterback who is incapable of leading the charge in the pros. But with the scouting combine quickly approaching, McCarthy will have the opportunity to prove to NFL scouts, general managers, coaches and fans why their team should draft him. Working in McCarthy's favor is that the current projected top three quarterbacks in the NFL Draft — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels — will not be throwing at the combine. If McCarthy puts out a good performance on Saturday — which is very likely — he could improve his draft stock and potentially leap one, two or even three of Williams, Maye and Daniels. The Chicago Bears (No. 1 overall), Washington Commanders (No. 2 overall) and New England Patriots (No. 3 overall) are all in the hunt for a quarterback, so if McCarthy can jump just one of the three aforementioned players with a strong performance on Saturday, he could find himself as a top-three pick.

Roman Wilson

Roman Wilson was talked about as one of the fastest players on Michigan's roster last year, and it showed. He hauled in six touchdown receptions in the team's first three games in 2023, including a 47-yard catch-and-run in Week 2 when he blazed down the sideline and past a UNLV defender and into the end zone. The 6-foot, 192-pound wide receiver continued to make a name for himself as the season continued. Some would argue Michigan's late comeback against Alabama in the Rose Bowl wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for Wilson's incredible efforts. He also showed out at the Reese's Senior Bowl in late January, making a stellar one-handed grab that was the highlight of the event. Wilson is scheduled to participate in the combine on Saturday just like McCarthy, and the former Michigan wide receiver has one key event that scouts will be interested to see. Much like Turner last year, Wilson will benefit greatly from a lightning fast 40-yard dash time. Turner improved his initial draft projections by more than a full round, according to some mock drafts, thanks to his 4.26 time. There has been some talk about Wilson as a potential first round pick, and if he puts up an impressive 40-yard dash time, he could put himself into consideration for a top-32 pick. He reportedly ran a 4.37 in high school, so a 40-yard dash time of 4.30 or less is certainly plausible.

Kris Jenkins