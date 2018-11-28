Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 17th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

State Farm Agent Kevin Molloy/Pigskin preview Players of the Week photos

2018 Season Finale Guest Lineup?

Joliet Catholic head coach Jake Jaworski

Joliet Catholic starting Offensive Linemen

Also listen as we announce the WJOL/Pigskin Preview post-season awards including:

State Farm Agent/Pigskin Preview

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Coach of the Year



