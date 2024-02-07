IOWA CITY — There can't be many tougher assignments in college football than replacing a head coach's son. And though Brian Ferentz remained the proverbial elephant in the room Tuesday afternoon, Iowa's new offensive coordinator Tim Lester won his introductory press conference — as much as one can be won nearly seven months before the first snap of the season. Most importantly, Lester accomplished that feat by proving himself to be two things: 1) The right fit at the right time for the Iowa program;

2) Not Brian Ferentz.

Number one was never in doubt; head coach Kirk Ferentz has been consistent about needing a program fit ever since the coaching search began over three months ago. "In my mind he's a good fit for us, and that's first and foremost," Ferentz said Tuesday. "Similar in a lot of ways to the way we've operated, yet a lot of different perspectives, too." Number two was squarely on Lester's shoulders, by comparison. Not only because he's the new guy in general, but most Iowa fans had frankly heard enough of Kirk's praise for the offense while it slumbered outside the top-100 in most meaningful statistics nationally. Fans wanted to hear some semblance of autonomy for Lester, from Lester, and — as much as a new OC can have that from a coach infamous for his doctrinaire tendencies — fans got exactly that Tuesday.

Of course, Lester couldn't draw direct comparisons between himself and the ousted playcaller; not only was Kirk Ferentz looming stone-faced in the wings 10 feet to Lester's side, but trashing the old guy on the way in wouldn't have been the most gracious look regardless. Instead, Lester remained focused on his own history, his own strengths, and his own ideas, right from the first words out of his mouth. "The one thing I know everybody wants to know is what we're going to be about," Lester said Tuesday. "I can tell you right now that we're going to be a physical football team. We're going to be disciplined, and we're going to be aggressive in everything we do, from run game to pass game to keepers to RPOs to tempos." Aggressive. From run to pass to keepers to RPOs to tempo. That sounds like a lot of things; the old regime's not one of them.

Past the buzzwords, though, the meat and potatoes of Lester's appearance Tuesday focused on his ability to tailor the offense to his personnel's strengths — an approach that seemed to encounter lip service if not outright derision from either generation of Ferentz earlier. "When it comes to route concepts, you've got to understand the timing of the quarterback's footwork," Lester said at one point, an ordinarily mundane detail evincing a level of expertise that seems positively foreign to Iowa's recent offenses. "We like these two or three things against this coverage, and we like this on the backside against this coverage, and you can mix and match them and you get five on the front, five on the back, and the iterations of those two." Sound good? Lester was still rolling. "And then you add shifts and motion to it, you can really put a [quarterback] in a comfortable situation where he knows what's going on," Lester continued. "It might not look like that to the defense — that's the plan. But it all starts with what we're getting [at quarterback] and what he's comfortable with." Perhaps Brian Ferentz knew that connection between dropback technique and route timing too (there weren't exactly many opportunities to ask him last season). Regardless of Ferentz's own expertise, did Iowa's quarterbacks ever look like they were running an offense that played to their strengths? Did it ever look like the coaches knew or cared what those strengths even were? In fact, in the press conference after Brian Ferentz's announced departure, we asked Kirk Ferentz in late October whether he thought Hill was in position to succeed for the rest of the season. "Famous words: we'll see," Ferentz responded at the time. "I don't know the answers. I think he's got a lot of really good qualities. [...] We as coaches have seen plenty to be encouraged about and plenty that we feel good about. If he's persistent and he keeps working hard, some better days are ahead for him. He's already done some good things. We'll try to build off of that just like we would with every player on our team." With the benefit of hindsight, Ferentz's answer is... not antagonistic, at least. It also gives zero indication that the staff feels a particular need to put this young player, in the offense's most important position, in an easier position to succeed. For a coach so monomaniacally focused on winning by any means necessary, the (outward) indifference to adaptation looks worse and worse.

Ferentz, to his credit, sounded much more open to the wide-scale modernization of his offense this time around. "I'm open to anything right now, any ideas," Ferentz said Tuesday, widening eyes around the All-American Room at the Hansen Football Performance Center. "The whole idea is advance the ball and help yourself, and hopefully in theory there you're helping yourself in the running game. You're also helping yourself in the passing game." The more aerial-minded fans may balk at Ferentz citing the run game first, but remember that Michigan just won a national championship with a quarterback that threw just 22 passes per game on average, and only threw 18 in the title game. Those were extremely efficient passes, of course — J.J. McCarthy led all qualified Big Ten QBs in passer efficiency and completion percentage — but nobody in Ann Arbor was complaining about the Wolverine offense's 61/39 pass/run split this season when the team was holding up the Golden Parentheses.

10/18, 140 yards, 0 TD, 1 national championship trophy. ((AP Photo/Eric Gay))