Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 17th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

State Farm Agent Kevin Molloy/Pigskin preview Players of the Week photos

Week 12 Guest Lineup?

Rob Zvonar Lincoln-Way East

Jake Jaworski Joliet Catholic

Dan Hutchings Coal City

2018 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

November 10th Class 5A Highland vs Joliet Catholic @ ATI Field 5PM