Among a strong group of visitors for the Illinois spring game on Saturday was 2020 defensive end Rylie Mills from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Orange and Blue News caught up with Mills to get his recap of his visit, and talk recruiting. His recruitment has been heating up during the offseason, with numerous offers fyling in.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news