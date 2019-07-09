News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 07:16:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Top group for WR Marcellus Moore is shrinking

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Chicagoland wide receiver Marcellus Moore released a top seven in May, but with the summer months now upon us that top group has lost a couple contenders.“I haven’t talked to Missouri in awhile or ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}