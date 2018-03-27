Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-27 19:14:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Top in-state target Billingsley was back at Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Illinois hosted one of its top in-state targets for an unofficial visit. Rivals250 tight end Jahleel Billingsley from Chicago Phillips was in Champaign on Tuesday.

Billingsley checks in at the No. 3 prospect in the state of Illinois in the class of 2019, and the No. 4 tight end nationally. He recaps his most recent visit to Illinois in this update from Orange and Blue News.


premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}