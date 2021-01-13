Pylon 7v7, the nation's premier 7v7 circuit, held its first tournament of the 2021 season in Dallas over the weekend. Several of the best 2022 and 2023 recruits in the country competed in the event and showcased their talents on a big stage. Here are the top performers from the tournament.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top 7 Offense

QB Amari Jones, DOMO — DOMO used a three-man quarterback rotation that also included nice days from riser Avery Johnson and Rivals250 prospect Jacurri Brown, but it was Jones that arguably stood out the most. A little-known prospect on the recruiting trail, Jones was a late transfer this season and didn’t have proper exposure. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Jones should shoot up recruiting boards this spring. He was instrumental in leading DOMO to the tournament title. RB Raleek Brown, Ground Zero — No running back was more impressive at this weekend’s tournament than Brown. The Rivals100 prospect is quick, shifty and downright explosive. While Ground Zero didn’t live up to tournament expectations, Brown had one of the best individual performances of the entire event. He even got time on the defensive side of the ball and impressed there. Brown has offers from Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas, USC and others.

WR Kaleb Brown, BOOM — Brown plays running back at the high school level but is a dynamite wide receiver in 7v7 and projects best as a slot at the next level. A Golden Tate-like prospect, Brown burned every corner in front of him and had perhaps the best Day 1 out of any prospect in the tournament. Brown continued making big play after big play en route to leading Boom to an appearance in the tournament title game. The Rivals100 prospect has offers from Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and others. WR Tyler Morris, BOOM — If Brown had the best Day 1 out of any player in the tournament, then Morris had the best Day 2. The Rivals100 prospect was a target machine and caught everything in his vicinity. A smooth route runner, Morris is beyond his years from a technical standpoint and has maybe the best hands out of any wide out this cycle. Morris was another big reason for BOOM’s run to the championship. He has offers in hand from Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Wisconsin and others.

WR Noah Thomas, DOMO — Thomas had a bit of a coming out party at this weekend’s tournament. At 6-foot-5, 187 pounds, Thomas was a mismatch nightmare on the outside and used his size to his full advantage as he mossed kids for several touchdowns throughout the weekend. The three-star prospect should be a big riser as the offseason continues to run its course. Arkansas, Cal, Colorado and Tennessee have offered. WR Jeremiah Noga, MVP — Pylon has given senior an opportunity to play on the 7v7 circuit this offseason in order to enhance their stock on the recruiting trail. And that’s exactly what Noga did this weekend. At 6-foot-3, 191 pounds, Noga is a big, athletic pass catcher that should catch someone’s attention before signing day next month. He only holds a couple of lower level offers. TE Quinton Conley, Empire — A three-star prospect, Conley is starting to generate a lot of recruiting interest and has offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas and Nebraska. Conley is a flex end type that should keep adding good weight to his frame. He has the athleticism of a wide receiver and made some impressive grabs on 50/50 balls. He works with former NFL wide receiver Samie Parker and should continue to rise.

Top 7 Defense

LB/ATH Arlis Boardingham, Empire — Boardingham could have been on the list for either side of the ball. He made big plays at wide receiver but also impressed at the linebacker spot. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Boardingham is an intriguing athlete that could play multiple positions at the next level. He has offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Notre Dame, Oregon State and others. DB Domani Jackson, Ground Zero — The nation’s No. 2 ranked overall prospect in 2022, Jackson locked down wide outs from his corner position on Day 1 and came away with several pass breakups while playing safety on Day 2. Jackson can play either spot at the next level. He has the length and physicality to shut down his side of the field, but he also has the closing speed and instincts needed at safety. He has a final six of Michigan, Arizona State, Ohio State, USC, Clemson and Oklahoma.

DB Deyon Bouie, DOMO — A Rivals100 Georgia commit, Bouie was an easy pick for the list. A versatile defensive back, Bouie eliminated some of his opponents’ top wide receivers and always seemed to be making plays on the ball. Bouie was especially impressive in the championship game as he helped keep an explosive BOOM offense in check en route to leading DOMO to a victory. Bouie picked Georgia in November over offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and others. DB Julian Humphrey, DOMO — A Rivals250 prospect, Humphrey was fantastic at cornerback this weekend. He mostly played on an island and hardly allowed any catches all weekend. Humprey has nice size at 6-foot, 175 and tremendous ball skills. Humphrey is booming on the recruiting trail, and it’s not hard to see why. He has offers from Baylor, Colorado, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, Washington and others. DB Jaidon Scott, Fast 7v7 — The Fast secondary featured elite recruits like Kamari Wilson and Tony Mitchell, but it was Scott that earned his way onto the list. He had two interceptions to open championship play on Sunday and proved to be one of the biggest defensive playmakers in the entire tournament. A three-star prospect, Scott has offers in hand from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Memphis and UTSA. DB Chace Biddle, Grind — It wasn’t the best tournament for the defending Pylon Dallas champions, but Buddle was a bright spot on the Grind defense. The Rivals250 prospect lived up to his ranking as he prevented several big plays and was the standout of a unit that featured other FBS prospects. Biddle holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and others. DB Kody Jones, PPA — PPA quietly put together a really strong tournament, and part of it was in large part to a strong defensive effort led by Jones. The four-star prospect is one of the best safeties in the country for next cycle and was a playmaker on the back end throughout the weekend. Jones has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

Seven Honorable Mentions