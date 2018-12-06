The 4th annual Senior Showcase powered by @EFTFootball Academy took place on Tuesday night at The Max Center in McCook, Illinois as over 100 athletes took part in this event in front of a large audience of college coaches. Below are some of the top performers who caught the eye/attention of several college coaches along with the EFT coaches whop worked with each position group on Tuesday night.

Chicago Rauner Prep senior DB Mark Ward Jr. (6-foot-1, 190 pounds)- Two of the biggest questions from Tuesday night was "who is that kid" and "where/what is Rauner Prep?" Ward Jr. was easily one of the most impressive athletes on display at this event. Ward Jr. has size, length, terrific speed and fluid change of direction. Ward Jr. who played defensive back at this showcase was always making plays and also turning heads with his athleticism and overall skills. Rauner Prep you ask? Located at 1337W Ohio St in Chicago, Rauner Prep is part of the Noble Prep school system and with the exception of one game per year doesn't play against any other schools besides fellow Noble Prep schools. Ward Jr. I feel has higher level FCS level skills and could be a huge steal this late recruiting season.

Clarkson Secondary School (Toronto, Canada) OL Matteo Kucinic (6-foot-4, 290 pounds)- Kucinic, who along with his teammate LB Ife Onyemenam made the long trek from the Toronto area to McCook on Tuesday night and both players didn't disappoint. Kucinic was very solid here and showed a nice mix of power, feet and good balance along with having a high knowledge level of offensive line play. Kucinic can play either OG or OC at the next level and is physically ready to go for say the FCS level.

Maine South QB Cole Dow (6-foot-1, 190 pounds)- Dow, who entered the season at wide receiver wound up playing a large part of the year at quarterback and led the Hawks deep into the Class 8A state playoff field. Dow has a good, accurate arm and is a fluid athlete who just makes all the required throws. Dow was one of a handful quarterbacks who no question had several college coaches in attendance paying attention.

Rochester WR Cade Eddington (5-foot-11, 170 pounds)- Eddington, who's a multi-year All State player for one of the state's top offenses at Rochester just makes plays and has all the tools to become a highly productive receiver at the higher college level. Eddington, who has several PWO offers from Division 1 schools is hunting for say offers at the FCS level this winter. All Eddington does is show up and play and makes big catch after big catch.

Springfield RB Justin Bivins (5-foot-9, 190 pounds)- Bivins was one of the handful of really strong running backs in attendance and Bivins was also a favorite of our running backs coach former Hubbard/Notre Dame/NFL RB Robert Hughes. Bivins has great size/strength and impressive speed and is also just a high level athlete type. Bivins I feel has FCS level abilities and was easily one of the biggest eye catchers at this event.