Tory Taylor Drafted by Chicago Bears in 2024 NFL Draft
The man. The myth. The legend. The Chicago Bear.
Tory Taylor, a Melbourne, Australia native who rewrote the punting record books at Iowa and became the face of the Punting Is Winning movement at Kinnick Stadium, will stay close to Iowa City after being drafted to the Chicago Bears with the 122nd pick on Saturday. Taylor is the second-highest punter drafted since 2012.
Taylor finished his Iowa career as a first-team All-American at punter and the 2023 Ray Guy Award winner.
STRENGTHS
Well, this is easy to write for punters, isn't it? Strengths: punting. Thanks for reading!
But let's talk about that punting, because calling Taylor's productivity "remarkable" is like calling the sun "warm."
Taylor finished the 2023 season with 93 punts for 4,479 total yards, a 48.2-yard average; the punts and punt yardage were both easily best in the nation, and his average was fourth-best. The total yards broke an 85-year-old NCAA record, set previously by Michigan State's Johnny Pingel in 1938.
Despite the prodigious punting productivity, Taylor only had seven touchbacks on the season, with four coming in the final four games after elite gunner Cooper DeJean — who also dabbled at cornerback and returner — went down with a season-ending leg injury.
Taylor averaged 40 or more yards in an NCAA-best 42 career games (minimum four punts, a mark rarely challenged by the Iowa offense). Unsurprisingly, Taylor was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten by coaches and media in 2023, in addition to his All-American honors.
At some point, though, there's no substitute for seeing the special teams master work.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
WEAKNESSES
It's more a "draft stock" weakness than a "pro-level ability" weakness, but Taylor is already 26 years old, having come to Iowa as a 22-year-old freshman from Pro Kick Australia, the special teams proving ground that has placed dozens of cannon-legged punters in college ball and the NFL.
As mentioned, Taylor's touchbacks started to tick back up at the end of the season, though that can be traced in part to the absence of DeJean tracking down punts before they have a chance to bounce past the goal line. Of course, the NFL is filled with special teams aces, so the touchbacks are more of a reminder that special teams are still team exercises than a cause for concern about Taylor specifically.
That's about it. The kid can kick.
WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?
Another easy part. Success: lots of punts, few touchbacks. Thanks again for reading!
Jokes aside, Taylor thrived as the most visible punter in college football, and it's awfully hard to imagine the lights of the NFL being too bright for the charismatic 26-year-old. Taylor's almost stereotypically Australian, with a thick accent and a sardonic, self-deprecating sense of humor. Bears fans should have no trouble warming to Taylor, even if they probably don't want to see him take the field seven-plus times a game like his senior season at Iowa.
Iowa did go 10-4 in 2023, though. Punting is winning when Tory Taylor's on your side. Enjoy!