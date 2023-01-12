Michigan’s senior starting left guard has announced via social media that he will take advantage of his extra year of eligibility, and return to Michigan for a 5th season.

Keegan’s return to Michigan is a massive boost for an offensive line that will need to replace at least two starters with Ryan Hayes and Olu Oluwatimi heading to the NFL Draft.

Keegan has played in 30 games in his Michigan career, with 23 starts at left guard. He was an integral part of Michigan’s offensive line in 2021 and 2022. A group recognized with the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best offensive line in both seasons. Keegan was an All-B1G honorable mention in 2021 and an All-B1G first team selection in 2022.

His experience and seniority are sure to make him the leader of the offensive line in 2023. While the obvious assumption is that Keegan will return at left guard, Michigan is likely to try multiple lineups during camps as it tries to find its best 5 starting offensive lineman. When Ryan Hayes suffered an injury early in the 2022 season, at one point Keegan lined up at LT while Giovanni El-Hadi took snaps at LG, an arrangement Michigan could consider for the 2023 season.

Keegan will be Michigan’s most experienced offensive lineman, having that talent and experience at left tackle could make sense.

Along with El-Hadi, the Wolverines added two offensive lineman who can play tackle or guard in LaDarius Henderson and Myles Hinton. Henderson played nearly all of his snaps at left guard while at Arizona State, while Hinton played right tackle. Henderson could plug into left guard or left tackle, as he has the arm length and footwork to play either spot.

The big question remaining will be with Keegan’s fellow guard mate, Zak Zinter. Zinter, like Keegan, would be selected in the upcoming NFL draft. If he chooses to return, it will give Michigan two NFL talented linemen with lots of experience.

Michigan is loaded with talented and versatile offensive linemen who can play at multiple spots. Aside from the transfer additions, it doesn’t have a lot of experience. Keegan will surely be a valuable piece as Michigan looks to maintain the identity that has been defined by its offensive line the last two seasons.