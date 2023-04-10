This is the latest episode of the True Tiger Insider podcast, our weekly chats with Mizzou athletes contracted through the NIL collective, Every True Tiger Foundation.

Each week, publisher Gabe DeArmond will have a conversation with a different ETTF athlete. These shows will cover a broad range of Tiger sports and individuals.

Today, we talk with wide receiver Luther Burden III. We talk about his freshman season, expectations going forward and whether he considered looking elsewhere in the offseason.