Two-sport star Dillan Johnson earns Northwestern offer on visit
Northwestern hosted a group of prospects to watch a spring practice on Saturday. Not all of them went home with a scholarship offer.
But three-star 2024 defensive tackle Dillan Johnson did.
You may have heard of Johnson for something other than football. While a lot of defensive linemen wrestle in high school, very few are in Johnson's class.
Johnson won his third Illinos state heavyweight championship this year for Joliet (Ill.) Catholic as a junior, so he has a chance to go four-for-four if he does it again next season. His high school record is 104-0. He's also the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country.
But he's a pretty good football player, too, one that's already earned 16 scholarship offers. So Johnson has some decisions to make.
