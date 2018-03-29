Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs three-star offensive tackle Joacheim “Joey” Price was in Champaign on Wednesday for an unofficial visit.

The 6-foot-8, 315-pound prospect, who is ranked the No. 13 prospect in the state of Illinois, was able to watch practice, talk to several of the coaches, and try on some Illini football gear.

“I was very impressed with everything,” Price said. “I noticed how much they are trying to fix up the place. But overall, I just liked how they all connected and how caring everyone was. They all compete hard, and they are just trying to get better and better.”