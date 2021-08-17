Eric Miller has some big arms, a perfect canvas for tattoos on the 6-7, 305-pound Purdue offensive tackle.

“Might stay that way for a while,” the junior said after a recent practice. “We'll see.”

That’s bad news for fellow Boilermaker offensive lineman Tyler Witt, who has a burgeoning business as a tattoo artist. The Western Kentucky transfer is taking advantage of the new legislation that allows college athletes to cash in via Name, Image and Likeness.