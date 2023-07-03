News More News
ago football Edit

Upcoming commitment announcements involving the Wisconsin Badgers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

June was a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with 32 official visitors having visited Madison.

From that group, five prospects who visited Madison officially have upcoming announcement dates in July. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down all five.

JULY 4: Offensive tackle Ronan O'Connell

Top 3: Clemson, Tennessee, Wisconsin

Official visits: Clemson (June 2), Wisconsin (June 9), Tennessee (June 23)

The Word: Four-star offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell has over 35 offers on his resume but focused on just three schools - Clemson, Wisconsin, and Tennessee - in June. The in-state Volunteers were considered the favorite to land O'Connell's services, but Clemson has the momentum going into his decision.

Prediction: Clemson

JULY 7: Tailback Darrion Dupree

Offers: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among others

Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Illinois (June 9), Missouri (June 23)

The Word: Darrion Dupree emerged this winter as the top tailback target on Wisconsin's board. The Badgers hosted the Rivals250 prospect in January and again in April. Dupree returned to Madison for an official the first weekend in June. He's also taken officials to Illinois and Missouri. UW is looking to pair Dupree with current commit Gideon Ituka in the 2024 class.

Prediction: Wisconsin

JULY 8: Defensive end Benedict Umeh

Top 5: Duke, Florida, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin

Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Duke (June 9), Penn State (June 16), Stanford (June 23)

The Word: Benedict Umeh, a four-star prospect from Avon Old Farm in Connecticut, visited four schools officially in June. The Badgers got the first crack the weekend of June 2, then momentum shifted to Penn State. But Stanford has recently emerged as the FutureCast favorite.

Prediction: Stanford

JULY 8: Defensive back Kaj Sanders

Top 4: North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Rutgers

Official visits: Wisconsin (May 30), South Carolina (June 2), North Carolina (June 9), Rutgers (June 20)

The Word: Kaj Sanders was Wisconsin's first official visitor in late May. The four-star prospect from New Jersey also took trips to South Carolina, North Carolina and Rutgers in June. With Penn State out of the picture, this recruitment could go a number of ways before his decision on July 8. Distance could play a factor in Sanders' recruitment.

Prediction: TBD

July 11: Outside linebacker Anelu Lafaele

Top 4: Arizona State, Hawaii, Washington and Wisconsin

Official visits: Arizona State (May 19), Wisconsin (June 2), Hawaii (June 9)

The Word: Anelu Lafaele, who visited the first weekend in June, is focused on four schools with a commitment date set for July. The three-star prospect from Hawaii is a good bet to pair with Thomas Heiberger at outside linebacker in the 2024 class.

Prediction: Wisconsin

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}