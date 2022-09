Iowa fans know that punting is winning, but blocking punts is also winning. Lukas Van Ness did his part in that regard on Saturday afternoon, blocking a pair of punts, with one leading to Iowa's only points of the game in the first quarter.



Following the game, Van Ness talks about how special teams coordinator LeVar Woods saw something on film that indicated that the Hawkeyes might be able to take advantage of the Cyclones punt game. He also talks about the performance of the Iowa defense.