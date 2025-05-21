Versatile DB Messiah Tilson set for Kansas visit in June

Shelby made the trip to Guilford High School and worked to get the official visit on the schedule. Tilson said he has talked with coaches on staff, but his main contact has been Shelby.

“I've been talking to him, and he's just been telling me it's a program that's changing a lot especially with the stadium and facility renovations,” Tilson said. “And things like that while telling me I'm a need for the program.”

Tilson, rated among the top prospects in Illinois, set his official visit with Kansas for June 20. He has been talking with Kansas defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby.

The Jayhawks, who currently have a Top 10 class, will get a visit from Messiah Tilson in June.

With official visits set to start later this month the Kansas coaching staff is looking to fill out the 2026 class with one more defensive back.

There have also been conversations with Jim Zebrowski about getting snaps on offense.

“I've talked with a couple of the guys there and me and Coach Shelby have a good bond,” Tilson said. “We just continue to build that up throughout this process and also talking with the offensive coordinator about the things they are trying and how I could also play a factor on offense as well.”

Tilson’s official visit next month will be the first time on campus. He has heard about the new stadium renovations and facilities and looks forward to seeing them in person.

“Really just see how the staff and coaches make me feel while being there,” he said. “And being able to see the facility in person and also talking with the guys that are already there.”

Tilson has taken official visits to Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. He has a visit to Iowa State the first weekend in June.

“Right now, I have Iowa state and Kansas and still figuring out one more during the month of June,” he said.

Most schools are recruiting him as a defensive back because he can play corner, safety or nickel. Tilson said his relationship with the coaches at each school will play a big part in his final decision.

“What's important to me is really just the bond with staff and coaches,” he said. “And me getting developed to play at the next level and a school with good academics that will help me with life after football.”