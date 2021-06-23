Video: 20 Minutes with H-F Terrell Alexander

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran brings you the latest edition of the 20 Minutes podcast and video interview. Homewood Flossmoor new head coach Terrell Alexander sits down and discusses everything Vikings and much more in this latest EDGY Nation exclusive feature.

---

