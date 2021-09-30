 EdgyTim - Video: 20 Minutes with St. Ignatius HC Matt Miller
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-30 07:45:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: 20 Minutes with St. Ignatius HC Matt Miller

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Make sure to check out the latest edition of the EDGYTIM 20 Minutes videocast and get to know Chicago St. Ignatius and head coach Matt Miller here. The Wolfpack (5-0) stunned the State of Illinois last Friday night with a 27-0 win over Chicago Mount Carmel (4-1) last Friday night.

