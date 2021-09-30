Video: 20 Minutes with St. Ignatius HC Matt Miller
Make sure to check out the latest edition of the EDGYTIM 20 Minutes videocast and get to know Chicago St. Ignatius and head coach Matt Miller here. The Wolfpack (5-0) stunned the State of Illinois last Friday night with a 27-0 win over Chicago Mount Carmel (4-1) last Friday night.
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.