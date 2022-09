Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring Havana head coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football small enrollment football across the state.

This latest edition we welcome in Byron head coach Jeff Boyer. Boyer, who has led the Tigers program to the 2021 Class 3A state title talks about his history with the Byron program and much more here.

Also thanks to NUICFootball.com for the use of it's Class3A thru 8 Man Preseason polls. Make sure to follow @NIUCFootball on Twitter