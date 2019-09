Make sure to play the FREE Weekly Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest.

Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest is the best and longest running state-wide prediction contest. Play each and every week for free right here right now.

So are you ready? It's EASY to play! Just click the link to Beat EDGYTIM Weekly and follow the simple rules and instructions......and you too can TRY to match picks with EDGYTIM.

Make sure to check out the EDGYTIM's weekly top picks later this week, or roll the dice and pick your winners now.

Deadline for Week 3 selections is Friday, September 13th 2019 at 4:00PM CST. NO ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER 4PM CST.

Also, only ONE ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS/POSTER will be allowed. Winners are announced the Wednesday after each week's games are played.

Play today andBeat EDGYTIM...Weekly today.

Week 3 results

Week 3 Winner? Congrats to Huntermaz (80) who went 9-1 and beat player Go Cubs (30) who also went 9-1 in Week 2. Huntermaz won on the tie breaker and the winning total was 86 points.

Total entries: 278

Average score per player in Week 2? 6-4

EDGYTIM went a weak 6-4 in Week 2 (10-10 overall so far in 2019).