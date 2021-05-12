 EdgyTim - Video: DE Connor Murphy from The Stage
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 07:46:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: DE Connor Murphy from The Stage

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran brings you this latest video interview from the first ever The Stage Camp, which was held on Tuesday night at DePaul Prep in Chicago. Make sure to check back often all this week for start to finish coverage from The Stage camp here.

Check out this latest interview with Glenbard South 2022 DE Connor Murphy today.

---

• Talk about this article inside The EDGY Nation message forum

Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Subscribe to my You Tube account

• Follow us on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NTAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2VkZ3l0aW0ucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3ZpZGVvLWRlLWNvbm5vci1tdXJwaHktZnJvbS10aGUtc3RhZ2Ui CiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5j cmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVt ZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwog ICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMg c28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMg PSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5w YXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVj YXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNB JTJGJTJGZWRneXRpbS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnZpZGVvLWRlLWNv bm5vci1tdXJwaHktZnJvbS10aGUtc3RhZ2UmYzU9MjAyMjcxOTY1MCZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=