EdgyTim - Video: DL The Opening Regional Camp

 Video: DL The Opening Regional Camp
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 09:21:27 -0600') }}

Video: DL The Opening Regional Camp

Tim OHalloran
Make sure to check out these exclusive EDGYTIM Video highlights from Saturday's The Opening/Elite 11 regional camp held at the Sparta Dome in Crown Point, Indiana. Make sure to also visit the EDGY Nation VIP message board for even more exclusive video highlights from this event.

