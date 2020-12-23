 EdgyTim - Video: EDGYLIVE Stream with Prairie State Pigskin
football

Video: EDGYLIVE Stream with Prairie State Pigskin

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Make sure to check out this latest video from EDGYTIM as both Barry Bottino @barryoncampus and Dan Verdun @danverdunauthor, co-creators and founders of the Prairie State Pigskin blog on @ChicagoNow discuss and break down last Wednesday's Early Signing Day period and the impact on the in-state FCS schools.

Get the latest scoop and insights on the latest football recruiting classes for Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois here.

Looking for a great gift idea? Give EDGY Nation for the holidays!
{{ article.author_name }}