{{ timeAgo('2021-07-01 11:39:57 -0500') }} football

Video: My Take Hubbard/Ziebarth to ISU

Tim OHalloran
EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran digs in and give you his take on both Bartlett 2022 Thomas "Bubba" Hubbard and Normal west 2022 TE Max Ziebarth, who gave in-state Illinois State University recent verbal commitments

So what are the ISU Redbirds getting in both Bubba Hubbard and Max Ziebarth? What are both player's strengths and where does each player project at the next level for the Illinois State Redbirds? What does adding both Bubba Hubbard and Max Ziebarth mean to the in-state ISU Redbirds recruiting efforts?

CLICK HERE to watch the My Take on both Bartlett OC Bubba Hubbard and Normal West TE Max Ziebarth commitments to Illinois State here.

