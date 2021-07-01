Video: My Take Jacob Bostick to Iowa

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran digs in and give you his take on Palatine 3 star ranked 2022 wide receiver Jacob Bostick who gave the University of Iowa his verbal commitment on Thursday morning.

So what are the Iowa Hawkeyes getting in Jacob Bostick? What is Bostick's strengths and where does he project at the next level for the Iowa Hawkeyes? What does adding Jacob Bostick to the Hawkeyes mean to the State of Illinois recruiting efforts of the Iowa Hawkeyes?

CLICK HERE to watch the My Take on Palatine and Iowa verbal commit Jacob Bostick here.

