Video: My Take on Dane Pardridge to NIU

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran digs in and give you his take on Marmion Academy 2022 wide receiver Dane Pardridge, who gave nearby Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment on Thursday.

So what are the NIU Huskies getting in Dane Pardridge? What is Pardridge's strengths and where does he project at the next level for the NIU Huskies? What does adding Dane Pardridge to the Huskies mean to the in-state NIU recruiting class?

CLICK HERE to watch the My Take on Marmion Academy and Northern Illinois University verbal commit Dane Pardridge here.

