Video: My Take on Eian Pugh to Illinois

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran digs in and give you his take on Fenwick 2022 3 star ranked wide receiver Eian Pugh, who decommitted from Cincinnati and then flipped his college choice to the University of Illinois.

So what are the Fighting Illini getting in Eian Pugh? What is Pugh's strengths and where does he project at the next level for the Fighting Illini? What does adding Eian Pugh to the Fighting Illini mean to the in-state Illinois recruiting class?

CLICK HERE to watch the My Take on Fenwick and University of Illinois verbal commitment Eian Pugh here.

