Video: My Take on Zeke Williams to NIU

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran digs in and give you his take on Naperville North two star ranked 2022 DB Zeke Williams who gave the Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment earlier this week.

So what are the NIU Huskies getting in Zeke Williams? What is Williams strengths and where does he project at the next level for the Huskies? What does adding Zeke Williams to the NIU Huskies Class of 2022 mean to the in-state State of Illinois recruiting efforts?

CLICK HERE to watch the My Take on Naperville North and latest NIU verbal commit Zeke Williams here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The EDGY Nation

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud.

• Follow us on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Like us on Facebook