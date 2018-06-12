Video: NCC Monday OL vs DL
Make sure to check out the latest video from North Central College Monday June 11th, 2018 session. EDGYTIM brings you several video clips from the Offensive Line versus Defensive Line One on Ones.
Stay tuned to EDGYTIM.com all summer long for extended college camps and 7on7 events coverage.
Class of 2019 (white jerseys)
#97 Eldridge Dockery Richards
#90 Henry Kellogg College of DuPage
#68 Jackson Farsales Lake Zurich
#65 Aidan Landt Crystal Lake Central
#37 Isiah Brown-Dietzman Wheaton South
#73 Alec Mejchar Brookfield Central (Wisc)
#47 Joseph Passarelli Downers Grove North
#77 Jimmy Poremba Warren Township
#75 Marshall Foermer Marmion Academy
#99 Jacob Secrest Wheaton North
#92 Connor Murphy Metea Valley
#87 Matt Herman Providence Catholic
#89 Josh Schroeder Yorkville
Class of 2020 (Red Jerseys)
#75 Ben Voigts Glenbard North
#67 Dom Collado Crystal Lake South
#63 Jake Renfro Providence Catholic
#54 Wes Hines Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin
#99 Nicholas Viglia Bishop McNamara
#72 Jack Turner Crystal Lake South
#74 Isaac RuderBishop McNamara
#97 Jacob Snell Benet Academy
#56 Riley Smith Prairie Ridge
#98 Jalen Farmer St. Charles East
Class of 2021
#62 Jason Stroberg Rockford East