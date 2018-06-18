Video: NIU Big Dawg OL vs DL
Make sure to check out the latest video from annual Northern Illinois University Big Dawg Linemen Camp on Saturday June 16th, 2018. EDGYTIM brings you several video clips from the Offensive Line versus Defensive Line One on Ones.
Stay tuned to EDGYTIM.com all summer long for extended college camps and 7on7 events coverage.
Class of 2019 in-state prospects (white jerseys)
#57 Hayden Workman GCMS
#98 Desmond Taylor East St. Louis
#97 Darrell Simmons East St. Louis
#73 Matt Kickel Benet Academy
#91 Isiah Brown-Dietzman Wheaton South
#90 Elijah Beach Streamwood
#76 Kobe Rios Rock Island
#58 Logan Swartz Rock Island
#8 Noskie Ugochukwu Thornwood
Black Jersey Class of 2019
#57 Devin Hunt East St. Louis
#94 Charlie Brooks H-F
Class of 2020/2021 (Red Jerseys)
#93 Justin Jefferson Brother Rice
#73 Otto Hess Oswego
#66 Joey McDonough Plainfield East