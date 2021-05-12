EdgyTim - Video: OG Matt Haan from The Stage

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran brings you this latest video interview from the first ever The Stage Camp, which was held on Tuesday night at DePaul Prep in Chicago. Make sure to check back often all this week for start to finish coverage from The Stage camp here.

Check out this latest interview with Chicago Christian OG Matt Haan here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The EDGY Nation message forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Subscribe to my You Tube account

• Follow us on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Like us on Facebook