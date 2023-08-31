Though he's currently committed to Wisconsin, Darrion Dupree could very well be the headliner for the Badgers this weekend. The four-star back pledged to UW this summer, but it's important for the staff to get him on campus right away with schools such as Alabama lurking this fall. The Tide extended a scholarship to Dupree earlier this month.

From Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove:

"His recruitment could be as fun to follow off of the field as his game is to follow on the field. A recent offer from Alabama carries a lot of weight with Dupree, and although he remains solid with his commitment to the Badgers, it is possible that the Tide become a contender down the stretch which is worth keeping an eye on."

Staying in the 2024 class, Wisconsin will also host Raphael Dunn, who projects to the "dollar" position in Mike Tressel's defense, as well as four-star offensive lineman Derek Jensen and four-star receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson.

In the 2025 cycle, Landyn Locke, UW's first commit, is making the trek from Texas Madison. The three-star prospect made an early pledge to the Badgers this summer. The younger brother of Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke, Landyn chose UW over scholarships from Miami (FL), Southern Methodist, Tulsa and Western Kentucky.

"I went down there for a week - Sunday through Saturday," Locke told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've never been up to Wisconsin, so it was my first time seeing everything in person. It's going to sound cliché, but I fell in love with Wisconsin and everything about it.

"From the strength coaches, to the assistant coaches, to the city, to facilities - everything about it just blew me away. Honestly, the city of Madison itself was really nice. It felt like a great place to be and it felt like home. I was really surprised with how nice everything was at every place we went. I just enjoyed everything about it."