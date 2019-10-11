News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 09:45:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Northwestern offers local 2021 safety Justin Walters

Justin Walters
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Northwestern has had some good fortune recruiting defensive backs out of Bolingbrook (Ill.) in recent years.

The Wildcats landed four-star safety Parrker Westphal out of the southwest Chicago suburb in 2014. Last year, they pulled freshman cornerback Cameron Mitchell from the same program.

On Tuesday, they offered three-star safety Justin Walters, whom coaches hope will follow in those former Raiders’ footsteps.

We talked to Walters about what his offer from Northwestern means to him.

